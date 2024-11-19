FPIs Remain Net Sellers For 36 Consecutive Sessions

The Indian equity benchmarks gave up most gains in the last leg of the trade as risk–off sentiment rose, after Ukraine carried out strikes deep inside Russia with western non–nuclear missiles. The risk sentiment was affected on concerns that Ukraine's strike with western weapons may lead to nuclear response by Russia, the Guardian reported citing Tass.

The Nifty 50 ended 64.70 points, or 0.28% higher at 23,518.50. The Sensex ended up 239.38 points, or 0.31% at 77,578.38.

Broader indices outperformed. Both BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap closed 0.9% higher.

Three of the 21 sectoral indices on the BSE fell and 18 ended in the green. BSE Realty rose the most

Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. positively contributed to changes in the Nifty 50.

While those of Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. limited gains.

On NSE, eight out of 12 sectors ended higher, and four declined. The NSE Metal declined the most, and the NSE Nifty Media rose the most.