Nifty, Sensex Give Up Gains In Last Hour As Ukraine Carries Out Deep Strikes Inside Russia: Market Wrap 

The Indian equity benchmarks gave up most gains in the last leg of the trade as risk–off sentiment rose, after Ukraine carried out strikes deep inside Russia with western non–nuclear missiles. The risk sentiment was affected on concerns that Ukraine's strike with western weapons may lead to nuclear response by Russia, the Guardian reported citing Tass.

Despite giving up gains, the NSE Nifty 50 snapped a seven–day losing streak. While, the BSE Sensex reversed a four–day loss. The Nifty 50 ended 64.70 points, or 0.28% higher at 23,518.50. The Sensex ended up 239.38 points, or 0.31% at 77,578.38.

Indian financial markets are closed on Wednesday for Maharashtra State Assembly Election.

Earlier in the day, the Nifty 50 rose 1.39% to 23,780.65, and the Sensex rose 1.44% to 78,451.65. Both the indices posted their biggest intraday gains since Sept. 20.

Broad–based gains across emerging asset class following a decline in US Treasury yields and the dollar index also supported upward trajectory of Indian benchmarks.

The NSE India Volatility Index plunged 16.05% to 12.73, the lowest level since Oct. 24. It ended 3.23% higher at 15.66.