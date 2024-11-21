Trade Setup For Nov. 22: Nifty 50 Sentiment Weak With Support At 23,200

In the short term, Nifty 50 sentiment remains weak, with support placed at 23,200, according to Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities. A fall below this level (23,200) could trigger a correction in the market, he said.

“On the upside, resistance is placed at 23,550; a decisive move above this level might induce a rally in the market," he added.

Selling is seen on every rise, but for a trend reversal, Nifty 50 has to clear the hurdle of 23,800, according to Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Shares.

“Until then the trend will remain weak, and breaking below today's low will open the doors for the next important support of 23,000,” he said.

According to the hammer candle, if the Bank Nifty sustains above today's high of 50,652, a pullback to the 51,000-51,500 levels is possible, said Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president of technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd.

“On the downside, the 200-day moving average is placed near 49,820, and the low of the hammer candle is placed near 49,787 levels, which will act as support points. If the index manages to respect the 49,787 mark, a relief rebound is likely in the index,” he said.