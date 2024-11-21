Nifty, Sensex Resume Decline A Day After Snapping Seven-Day Fall: Market Wrap

Benchmark equity indices resumed their declines on Thursday to record their lowest closing in more than five months as sentiment around the globe was weakened due to tensions in Russia-Ukraine and as investors assessed Nvidia's quarterly results.

The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex closed at the lowest level in over five months on Thursday. The Nifty 50 ended 168.60 points or 0.72% down at 23,349.90, and the Sensex closed 422.59 or 0.54% down at 77,155.79.

Most of the Indian tech stocks, however, rose. Nifty IT was among the two sectoral indices that gained along with Nifty Realty.

Globally, market sentiment was weakened after Ukraine said Russia fired an intercontinental ballistic missile during an overnight attack. Intraday, both Nifty and Sensex fell around 1% to hit their lowest since June 10 and June 24, respectively.

Shares of Adani Ports and SEZ and Adani Power pared losses from their steep falls after the group rejected "baseless" allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the $250 million bribery scheme.