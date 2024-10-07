Trade Setup For Oct. 8: Nifty 50 Eyes 24,700 For Support Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The next support level for Nifty 50 is expected to be around the 24,700 mark, while resistance is pegged at 25,000–25,300, according to analysts. Nifty's six-day losing streak continues amid growing concerns over the geopolitical tension and a shift in foreign investor sentiment, which has reduced India’s weight in favour of China.

"The bulls have taken the back seat as Nifty continued to plunge lower for the sixth consecutive session and plummeted below the 50-day exponential moving average (DEMA) on the daily chart. Our domestic market sentiments have turned sceptical, with the index cooling down over 5% from its peak," according to Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst, Technical & Derivatives, Angel One Ltd.

Krishan further explained that Nifty is now positioned in a critical zone that has historically served as strong support. "A decisive breakdown below the 24,800 zone is likely to disrupt the short-term chart structure, potentially leading to further corrections. On the lower end, 24,700 is expected to provide immediate support, with a stronger support level around 24,500. On the upside, resistance levels range from 25,000–25,100 to 25,200–25,300," Krishan said.

Adding to the market's anxiety, the volatility index, INDIA VIX, surged by 6.74%, settling at 15.08. This jump indicates increased market volatility, according to Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.

"Technically, on the daily chart, the index formed a red candle, signalling weakness. However, it managed to defend the 24,750 level, providing some relief for the bulls. As long as the index holds within the 24,700–24,750 range, a short-term pullback could be possible. However, if Nifty sustains below 24,700, we could see deeper declines," Yedve added.

Bank Nifty, which closed on a negative note at 50,479 on Monday, will face immediate resistance near the 51,000–51,100 levels on the upside, according to Yedve. "On the downside, the psychological level of 50,000 will act as important support, followed by 49,650," he stated.

"Going ahead, it is crucial to exercise extreme caution as such correction has taken place after a long haul, and rushing for bottom fishing should certainly be avoided. It is advisable to take one step at a time as the week is going to be eventful, with the MPC meeting followed by the commencement of quarterly earnings," Krishnan said.