Israel–Palestine Conflict: A Year Of Rockets, Invasions, Assassinations And Trouble For World Economy

Israel has been fighting its longest war since its creation, triggered by the surprise attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas a year ago on Oct. 7. The attack launched that morning in southern Israel by militants crossing over the Gaza border claimed nearly 1,200 Israeli lives and over a hundred were taken hostage.

In response, Tel Aviv launched a blustering invasion of Gaza with a fierce bombing campaign, followed by ground assault. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, battling unpopularity domestically, vowed to eliminate Hamas from Gaza, rescue Israeli hostages, and restore the country's much-admired yet shaken military superiority in the region.

Over 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been reportedly killed in the war, creating a humanitarian crisis.