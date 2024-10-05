Saudi Arabia Raises Asia Oil Price As Volatility Grips Market

(Bloomberg) --Saudi Arabia raised its main oil prices for buyers in Asia amid heightened volatility in the crude market as traders watch developments in the Middle East conflict.

State producer Saudi Aramco increased the official selling price of its main Arab Light crude grade by 90 cents to a premium of $2.20 a barrel against the regional benchmark for buyers in Asia, according to a price list seen by Bloomberg. The company was expected to boost the premium by 65 cents a barrel, according to a survey of traders and refiners.

At the same time, Aramco cut the price of all grades to the US and Europe.

Oil has jumped since the start of October as Iran launched missile strikes on Israel in retaliation for devastating attacks in Lebanon that almost wiped out the leadership of Hezbollah. Benchmark Brent crude gained about more than 8% this week amid the strikes and in anticipation of a potential Israeli reprisal, to trade around $78 a barrel.