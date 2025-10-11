NDTV Profit IGNITE Kicks Off With A Bang: Dalal Street's Best On Where To Invest Now

This economic environment was highlighted by veteran investor Ramesh Damani, who said the world today is very different from when he started in the markets in 1989.

While globalisation and privatisation were the themes a few decades ago, most countries at present are having to fend for themselves, Damani pointed out.

Still, he said, Indian investors need not be worried, as the economy is well-placed to navigate the global challenges.

“People ask me which decade was the best to start investing. I say the best decade to invest in India is always the next decade,” he said, picking rare earth minerals, shipbuilding, and infrastructure as sectors to watch out for.

Damani also weighed in on gold and said the yellow metal, which is making all-time highs, has given poor returns over the long term.

His co-panellist, Manish Chokhani of Enam, however, offered a different view, saying the gold rally reflects investors disapproving of the West’s inflationary and money-printing policies.

Still, investors must use common sense and invest for the long term, said NSE CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan, adding that they should avoid leveraged instruments such as F&O.

“Leverage is the ultimate risk. Companies have bankruptcy processes; individuals do not,” Chauhan said. “Even though I helped bring derivatives to India, they are very sophisticated. Investors should not enter the derivatives market unless they fully understand it.”

While Kotak Mahindra AMC’s Nilesh Shah, who is part of the Economic Advisory Committee to the Prime Minister, said young companies in India were embracing technology in a big way, adding that fostering homegrown talent and accelerating the reform agenda will unlock growth further.