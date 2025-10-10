Business NewsTrendingVijay Kedia’s Song On Why People Lose Money In Market Hits The Bull's Eye
ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay Kedia’s Song On Why People Lose Money In Market Hits The Bull's Eye

At the NDTV Profit Conclave IGNITE, investor Vijay Kedia, through a poem and a humorous "market carol," warns of the common traps that cause most traders to lose money.

10 Oct 2025, 09:00 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>In his usual musical flair, investor Vijay Kedia's 'market carol' paints a stark picture of investor behaviour. (Photo: Vijay Kedia/NDTV Profit IGNITE Conclave)</p></div>
In his usual musical flair, investor Vijay Kedia's 'market carol' paints a stark picture of investor behaviour. (Photo: Vijay Kedia/NDTV Profit IGNITE Conclave)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Vijay Kedia, one of India’s most followed investor-mentors, has taken an unusual yet striking route to caution investors by turning his market wisdom into verse. At the NDTV Profit IGNITE, Kedia, through a poem and a humorous "market carol," warns of the common traps that cause most traders to lose money.

Kedia's poetic advice is simple yet profound.

"Soch kar samajh kar invest kar…

Rumour pe tip pe naa time waste kar…

Knowledge aur patience ka business hai yeh…

Anubhav se seekh aur best kar…

Haar ko bhi apni digest kar…

Logo ke behkaave mein naa tu aa…

Apni Vijay manifest kar."

Kedia used rhymes to remind investors that the stock market is not a game of hearsay but a business built on knowledge, patience, and learning from experience, even if it comes from losses.

His repeatedly appeals not get distracted by hype around the stock sand focus instead on informed, independent thinking.

Vijay Kedia's Market Carol For Investors

In his usual musical flair, Kedia's 'market carol' paints a stark picture of investor behaviour. On what will happen in future for investors, Kedia broke into a song in the tune of Arijit Singh's 'Apna Bana Le'.

"Kisi ko bhi toh samajh mei tu aaye

Tu badhta badhta kyu... gir gir jaaye

Yeh 90% log kyu paise gawaye

Jo socha samjha khub samaj mein aaye

Jo leke gaye baith wahi toh hai kamaye

Yeh 90% log baith naa paaye

Ankhon ko kholo bhaiya thoda toh socho bhaiya

10 mein se 9 logo ka hota trading mei rupaiya

Lagta yeh seedha sadha, lekin hai bhool bhulaiya

Koi bhi bach naa paaya, BA CA bhaiyaa."

With this, Kedia repeated his long-standing caution that trading is no shortcut to wealth. Most walk away with losses because they lack discipline and a clear strategy.

Vijay Kedia On Market Trends

On current market trends, Kedia points out a mixed earnings season. “It is not like companies are declaring extremely good earnings. Nothing like that is happening,” he said, while noting that the upcoming wedding season, stretching from November to February, could see spending of Rs 12–14 lakh crore.

Yet, he dismisses the idea of a disconnect between market prices and the economy, remarking that "stocks are not cheap" and valuations already reflect prevailing conditions.

Kedia also comments on the IPO frenzy sweeping the market. In his trademark tongue-in-cheek style, he quips about a hypothetical Muchhad Paanwala launching an IPO for his four shops with oversubscription guaranteed from paan eaters and non-paan eaters alike. But beneath the humour lies a warning: when everything is blindly subscribed, sharp post-listing falls of 30–50% are inevitable.

For Kedia, the fault lies with investors themselves. His ultimate takeaway is to avoid herd mentality, respect valuations, and make informed decisions, lest the melody of market gains turn into a song of losses.

ALSO READ

NDTV Profit IGNITE Diwali Edition: Check Key Speakers, Where To Watch And More
Opinion
NDTV Profit IGNITE Diwali Edition: Check Key Speakers, Where To Watch And More
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT