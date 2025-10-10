Vijay Kedia’s Song On Why People Lose Money In Market Hits The Bull's Eye
Vijay Kedia, one of India’s most followed investor-mentors, has taken an unusual yet striking route to caution investors by turning his market wisdom into verse. At the NDTV Profit IGNITE, Kedia, through a poem and a humorous "market carol," warns of the common traps that cause most traders to lose money.
Kedia's poetic advice is simple yet profound.
"Soch kar samajh kar invest kar…
Rumour pe tip pe naa time waste kar…
Knowledge aur patience ka business hai yeh…
Anubhav se seekh aur best kar…
Haar ko bhi apni digest kar…
Logo ke behkaave mein naa tu aa…
Apni Vijay manifest kar."
Kedia used rhymes to remind investors that the stock market is not a game of hearsay but a business built on knowledge, patience, and learning from experience, even if it comes from losses.
His repeatedly appeals not get distracted by hype around the stock sand focus instead on informed, independent thinking.
Vijay Kedia's Market Carol For Investors
In his usual musical flair, Kedia's 'market carol' paints a stark picture of investor behaviour. On what will happen in future for investors, Kedia broke into a song in the tune of Arijit Singh's 'Apna Bana Le'.
"Kisi ko bhi toh samajh mei tu aaye
Tu badhta badhta kyu... gir gir jaaye
Yeh 90% log kyu paise gawaye
Jo socha samjha khub samaj mein aaye
Jo leke gaye baith wahi toh hai kamaye
Yeh 90% log baith naa paaye
Ankhon ko kholo bhaiya thoda toh socho bhaiya
10 mein se 9 logo ka hota trading mei rupaiya
Lagta yeh seedha sadha, lekin hai bhool bhulaiya
Koi bhi bach naa paaya, BA CA bhaiyaa."
With this, Kedia repeated his long-standing caution that trading is no shortcut to wealth. Most walk away with losses because they lack discipline and a clear strategy.
Vijay Kedia On Market Trends
On current market trends, Kedia points out a mixed earnings season. “It is not like companies are declaring extremely good earnings. Nothing like that is happening,” he said, while noting that the upcoming wedding season, stretching from November to February, could see spending of Rs 12–14 lakh crore.
Yet, he dismisses the idea of a disconnect between market prices and the economy, remarking that "stocks are not cheap" and valuations already reflect prevailing conditions.
Kedia also comments on the IPO frenzy sweeping the market. In his trademark tongue-in-cheek style, he quips about a hypothetical Muchhad Paanwala launching an IPO for his four shops with oversubscription guaranteed from paan eaters and non-paan eaters alike. But beneath the humour lies a warning: when everything is blindly subscribed, sharp post-listing falls of 30–50% are inevitable.
For Kedia, the fault lies with investors themselves. His ultimate takeaway is to avoid herd mentality, respect valuations, and make informed decisions, lest the melody of market gains turn into a song of losses.