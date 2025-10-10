Vijay Kedia’s Song On Why People Lose Money In Market Hits The Bull's Eye

On current market trends, Kedia points out a mixed earnings season. “It is not like companies are declaring extremely good earnings. Nothing like that is happening,” he said, while noting that the upcoming wedding season, stretching from November to February, could see spending of Rs 12–14 lakh crore.

Yet, he dismisses the idea of a disconnect between market prices and the economy, remarking that "stocks are not cheap" and valuations already reflect prevailing conditions.

Kedia also comments on the IPO frenzy sweeping the market. In his trademark tongue-in-cheek style, he quips about a hypothetical Muchhad Paanwala launching an IPO for his four shops with oversubscription guaranteed from paan eaters and non-paan eaters alike. But beneath the humour lies a warning: when everything is blindly subscribed, sharp post-listing falls of 30–50% are inevitable.

For Kedia, the fault lies with investors themselves. His ultimate takeaway is to avoid herd mentality, respect valuations, and make informed decisions, lest the melody of market gains turn into a song of losses.