NBFCs Stand To Gain More Than Banks As Rate Cut Cycle Nears, Says Trust MF's Mihir Vora

Non-banking financial companies are tactically better placed in the short term than banks as a likely interest rate easing cycle nears, according to Trust Mutual Fund's Chief Investment Officer Mihir Vora.

"Within lenders, we are positive on NBFCs as they have fixed-rate loan books, and when rate cuts come, liabilities get repriced downwards immediately," Vora told NDTV Profit.

Markets are rewarding lenders who have a predominantly fixed rate book, which happen to be NBFCs, he said. Conversely, for banks, the majority of their loan book features floating rates, leading to a faster repricing of assets.

The RBI, in its August meeting, kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 6.5%. India's retail inflation dropped to a five-year low of 3.54% in July, below the central bank's key target of 4%. The easing price pressure comes as the US Federal Reserve prepares to turn dovish in its meeting next week, a key trigger for most global monetary policy decisions.

Vora is also bullish on the non-lending financials space, saying financialisation of savings and premiumisation will continue to trend further to benefit insurance and asset management companies.