NBFCs Stand To Gain More Than Banks As Rate Cut Cycle Nears, Says Trust MF's Mihir Vora
Markets are rewarding lenders who have a predominantly fixed rate book, which happen to be NBFCs, he said.
Non-banking financial companies are tactically better placed in the short term than banks as a likely interest rate easing cycle nears, according to Trust Mutual Fund's Chief Investment Officer Mihir Vora.
"Within lenders, we are positive on NBFCs as they have fixed-rate loan books, and when rate cuts come, liabilities get repriced downwards immediately," Vora told NDTV Profit.
Markets are rewarding lenders who have a predominantly fixed rate book, which happen to be NBFCs, he said. Conversely, for banks, the majority of their loan book features floating rates, leading to a faster repricing of assets.
The RBI, in its August meeting, kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 6.5%. India's retail inflation dropped to a five-year low of 3.54% in July, below the central bank's key target of 4%. The easing price pressure comes as the US Federal Reserve prepares to turn dovish in its meeting next week, a key trigger for most global monetary policy decisions.
Vora is also bullish on the non-lending financials space, saying financialisation of savings and premiumisation will continue to trend further to benefit insurance and asset management companies.
Vora stated that a Fed rate move next week will affect commodities and general trade flow for the global economy, but Indian IT companies will benefit as US client tech spending rises.
Furthermore, if the pace of rate cuts in the US outstrips that in other regions, the dollar can undergo gradual depreciation, which would be beneficial for risky assets, he said.
While the US economy slows down, Vora said India will continue to perform better than peers as the outlook for domestic consumption improves.
"We are incrementally seeing some positive commentary from rural-focused companies. There is a feeling that the worst of the slowdown in rural consumption is now past us," he said, further noting that a good monsoon will bode well for rural even as urban India disappoints.