MSCI August Review: RVNL, Zydus Life, Vodafone Idea Among Seven Additions

MSCI Inc. added seven Indian stocks to its global gauge for emerging markets under its August review, and removed one, according to a statement on early Tuesday. The changes will come into effect from August 30 before the markets close.

The global index provider added Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. to large cap section of its Emerging Market Index. While Vodafone Idea Ltd., Oil India Ltd., Oracle Financial Services Ltd. and Prestige Estates Ltd. are the new additions to the mid-cap section of the index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. has been upgraded to the same from small-cap status.