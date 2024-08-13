HDFC Bank Shares Snap Four-Day Winning Streak With 3% Decline

HDFC Bank Ltd.'s share prices dropped nearly 3% on Tuesday to the lowest level in nearly one week. The stock was the top dragger in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The decline came after the private lender received an expected weight increase in MSCI Global Standard Index.

HDFC Bank's stocks will get weightage increase in two tranches, the index provider said in its August review, late on Monday. The first will come into effect from Sept. 2, while details of the second will be provided by MSCI Inc. in its November review.

The weightage of HDFC Bank in MSCI indices will be increased to 5.32%, effective from Sept. 2.

Streets anticipated the weightage increase as the private lender reported a fall in its foreign institutional holding in the June quarter. Its FII holding dropped to 54.83% from 55.54%.

The stock had gained 2.25% till Monday from Aug. 7, before it reversed a four-day winning streak.