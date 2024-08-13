HDFC Bank Weightage Goes Up In MSCI Indices

MSCI Inc. will maintain HDFC Bank Ltd. in its global gauge for emerging markets under its August review, with an increase in the foreign inclusion factor from 0.37 to 0.56 as of Aug. 30, effective from Sept. 2.

India's top private lender is subject to a foreign ownership limit of 74% and an adjustment factor of 0.5. The bank reported a reduction in foreign institutional investors' shareholding to 54.83% in the June quarter, down from 55.54% in the previous quarter.

Securities with foreign room greater than 25% are maintained in the MSCI GIMI Indexes with the adjustment factor of 1, as mentioned in the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes methodology.