Bandhan Bank Q1 Results Review: Rising Stress In MFI Poses Risk, New CEO Appointment Awaited

Bandhan Bank Ltd.'s first-quarter profit for fiscal 2025 increased, but challenges, such as rising stress in the microfinance book and clarity on the appointment of a new CEO, persist, according to analysts.

"... believe a clear long-term strategy on the growth front will only emerge once the bank sees the appointment of the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, possibly after September 2024," Emkay Global said in a July 27 note.

It added, "... the recent floods in East India, rising customer overleveraging, and potential farm-loan waiver in Maharashtra (12% of the overall portfolio) pose persistent risks in the MFI space."

The lender's standalone net profit rose 47.4% year-on-year to Rs 1,063.4 crore. Net interest income, or core income, rose 20.6% year-on-year to Rs 3,005.1 crore.

The lender's asset quality worsened, with the gross non-performing asset ratio rising 39 basis points per quarter to 4.23%. The net NPA ratio, too, worsened 4 bps to 1.15%, as compared to 1.11% in the previous quarter.