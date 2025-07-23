M&M Financial Services Shares Fall As Brokerages Remain Cautious After 'Soft' Q1, Jefferies' Target Price Cut

Shares of M&M Financial Services trade with cuts of more than 1.5% at Rs. 260 after the non-banking financial company reported its first quarter earnings for the financial year ending March 2025 on Tuesday.

Over a 12-month period, shares of M&M Financial have given a negative return of 9.3%.

The Mumbai-based NBFC posted a rise of 3.2% in standalone net profit to Rs 530 crore, which missed estimates from brokerage firms Jefferies and Macquarie.

Elevated provisions dampened M&M Financial's profitability, while higher credit costs also played spoilsport.

Brokerages such as Jefferies and Macquarie both highlighted concerns around provision and credit cost, calling M&M Financial's first quarter earnings a 'soft' one.