M&M Financial Services Q1 Review: Provisions Spark Brokerages' Concern — What This Means for Investors

Higher credit cost and provision impacted Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.'s profitability, brokerages noted after the non-banking financial company reports its results for the first quarter of the financial year ending March 2026 on Tuesday.

The Mumbai-based NBFC, part of the larger Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, reported a rise of 3.2% in standalone net profit to Rs 530 crore, which missed estimates from brokerage firms Jefferies and Macquarie.

Elevated provisions played a key role in dampening M&M Financial's profitability, with provisions for the June quarter rising 44.3% to Rs 660 crore, compared to Rs 457 crore in the previous quarter.