L&T Tech Q1 Attrition Rate Rises To 14.8%, Headcount Drops By 630 Employees

L&T Technology Services Ltd.'s net profit rose 2% and met expectations in the first quarter. Revenue of the L&T Group company fell 3.9% over the previous three months to Rs 2,866 crore in the quarter ended June. That compares with the Rs 2,931 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The revenue in USD stood at $335.3 million for the quarter; down 2.9% sequentially and up 13.6% YoY. In constant currency terms, L&T Tech Services' revenue was down 4.2% sequentially and was up 12.8% YoY.

The tech services company's EBIT came down 3% sequentially to Rs 381.30 crore in the June quarter versus Rs 394 crore. This compared to the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 399 crore. The EBIT margin came in at 13.3% compared to 13.2% (versus Bloomberg estimate of 13.6%).