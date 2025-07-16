L&T Tech Q1 Results: Revenue Slips 4%, Profit Meets Estimates

LTTS reported a steady performance for the first quarter of financial year 2026, underpinned by continued momentum in large deals and a growing focus on AI-led innovation.

The company posted a revenue of $335.3 million for the quarter, down 2.9% quarter-on-quarter but up 13.6% year-on-year. In constant currency terms, revenue declined 4.2% sequentially but grew 12.8% on an annual basis.

Despite the sequential dip, LTTS remains optimistic about the year ahead.

"We expect to clock double-digit growth in financial year 2026 and maintain our medium-term outlook of $2 billion in revenue," Chief Executive Officer Amit Chadha said. The company continues to benefit from a multi-segment diversification strategy, with the sustainability segment delivering double-digit annual growth.

AI and automation remain central themes for LTTS, driving client engagements and deal wins. The company has deployed multiple AI-driven programmes across client projects and filed 206 patents in the domain.

The quarter also saw LTTS enhance its innovation footprint with the opening of a new design centre in Plano, Texas. The facility focuses on advanced technologies, cybersecurity and AI, and is intended to serve as a strategic hub closer to clients in key markets.

As of first quarter fiscal 2026, LTTS' patent portfolio stood at 1,550, with 952 co-authored with clients. The company's employee base reached 23,626.

"Our 'Go Deeper to Scale' strategy and investments in next-gen technologies are strengthening client relationships and building a robust large-deal pipeline," Chadha added, highlighting the company's resilience and long-term growth ambitions.