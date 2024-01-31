L&T Shares Fall Over 6% After Operating Margin Misses Estimate

Shares of the company fell as much as 6.78% to 3,387.05 apiece, the lowest since Dec. 12, 2023. It was trading 5.60% lower at Rs 3,429.95 apiece, as of 10:42 a.m. This compares to a 0.45% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

The stock has risen 61.45% in the past 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 10 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 42.

Out of 35 analysts tracking the company, 31 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold,' and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 10.5%.