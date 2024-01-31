L&T Q3 Results Review: Strong Order Pipeline To Boost Growth Outlook

Brokerages raised their estimates and target price of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. after its stellar third quarter performance, citing that a strong order pipeline in addressable markets will boost earnings in the coming quarters.

Although operating margins are still below their guidance on account of legacy order execution and new orders that have not yet achieved the margin recognition threshold, Motilal Oswal Securities said in a report. The company will benefit from a strong order pipeline in both India and international locations.

The company on Tuesday reported strong third-quarter earnings, beating consensus analysts' estimates, even as margins got impacted due to legacy orders.

L&T Q3 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated YoY)