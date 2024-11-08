Jefferies Initiates 'Buy' On TBO Tek As It Expects Benefit From Fragmented Outbound Travel Market

Jefferies has initiated coverage on TBO Tek, a B2B travel distribution platform, with a 'buy' rating, highlighting the company's growth potential and strategic positioning in the global travel market.

The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 2,000 apiece on the stock, indicating a potential upside of 24% from the current market price of Rs 1,612.50 as of Nov. 7.

TBO, which primarily aggregates and distributes travel inventory (such as airlines and hotel bookings) to travel agents and other B2B partners, is positioned to benefit from a fragmented outbound travel market, says Jefferies. Its focus on consolidating this space and expanding its international footprint offers significant upside potential.

A key driver of TBO's growth is its expanding hotel business, which is rapidly increasing its contribution to overall revenue. Over the last five financial years, TBO has achieved a 24% compound annual growth rate in gross transaction value, with the airline segment growing at a 16% CAGR and the hotel segment expanding at 39% CAGR.