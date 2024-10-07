How Gold And Crude Oil Rates Have Moved Since One Year Of Israel-Hamas War In Gaza

Gold gained momentum over the past 12 months, rising by 44.8% or $820 per ounce.

Spot gold was valued at $1,810.51 an ounce on Oct. 7, 2023, and a year later, it is trading at around $2,653.

One of the key reasons fuelling the gold demand was "safe-haven buying amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East," said Kaynat Chainwala, AVP of commodities research at Kotak Securities Ltd.

However, the rally was also driven by a combination of other factors, including expectations of a decline in US interest rates, robust central bank purchases, and strong demand from exchange-traded funds, she told NDTV Profit.

"Since July 2024, gold has seen consistent monthly gains, reaching record highs in the last week of September following the much-anticipated pivot by the Federal Reserve, which began with a significant 50 basis point rate cut," the analyst added.