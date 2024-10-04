Israel's Threat To Target Iranian Oil Facilities Raises Supply Concerns Globally — Here's Why

Crude oil prices have risen 8% since Monday to around $77 per barrel due to escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. The increase followed Iran's missile attack on Israel, following which, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed "significant retaliation within days".

Reports indicate Israel may target Iranian economic facilities, including refineries and power plants. Despite previous reassurances from traders, such an attack could have serious implications for global oil supply.

Peter McGuire, chief executive officer of XM Australia, highlighted how an attack of this nature would have a "massive impact on oil prices". He noted concerns about Iranian supply and potential shipping disruptions in the Persian Gulf, especially through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.