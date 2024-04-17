Iran-Israel Conflict: The Strait Of Hormuz Remains A Key Focus

While Israel and Iran have been in a decades-long proxy war, tensions in an already tight oil market surged after Iran launched an attack that involved 300 drones and missiles against Israel on April 13. The drone strike was in retaliation to an alleged Israeli airstrike on Iran's embassy compound in Syria, which killed a top Iranian general and others on April 1, as reported by Bloomberg and other media organisations.

The ball now lies in Israel's court. According to Bloomberg, high-ranking Israeli military officials have reasserted that Israel has no choice but to respond to Iran’s weekend attack. This comes despite the European and US officials calling for Israel to avoid a tit-for-tat escalation. US President Joe Biden himself made it clear that the US will not back Israel in any offensive operations against Iran.