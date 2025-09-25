Infosys, Wipro ADRs Drop Nearly 3% On NYSE After Accenture Hikes FY26 Revenue Guidance

Infosys, Wipro ADRs: American Depository Receipt (ADR) shares of India's leading information technology (IT) giants Infosys and Wipro witnessed a sharp decline on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after Accenture announced its fourth-quarter earnings results and hiked its full-year revenue guidance to a range of 2-5%, higher than Wall Street estimates.

ADR is a tool for multinationals/foreign companies (primarily based outside the US) or organisations to trade on US stock markets, just like regular shares of US companies. In theory, an ADR is similar to a special certificate issued by a US bank. It is a negotiable certificate representing shares in a foreign company traded on US stock exchanges.