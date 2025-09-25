Business NewsMarketsInfosys, Wipro ADRs Drop Nearly 3% On NYSE After Accenture Hikes FY26 Revenue Guidance
ADVERTISEMENT

Infosys, Wipro ADRs Drop Nearly 3% On NYSE After Accenture Hikes FY26 Revenue Guidance

Infosys ADR dropped nearly three per cent to $16.625 on the American stock exchange after Accenture hiked its year-end revenue guidance over AI services demand.

25 Sep 2025, 08:13 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Infosys, Wipro ADRs
Infosys, Wipro ADRs: The ADRs of the Indian tech giants fell after Accenture's Q4 results. (Image: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Infosys, Wipro ADRs: American Depository Receipt (ADR) shares of India's leading information technology (IT) giants Infosys and Wipro witnessed a sharp decline on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after Accenture announced its fourth-quarter earnings results and hiked its full-year revenue guidance to a range of 2-5%, higher than Wall Street estimates.

ADR is a tool for multinationals/foreign companies (primarily based outside the US) or organisations to trade on US stock markets, just like regular shares of US companies. In theory, an ADR is similar to a special certificate issued by a US bank. It is a negotiable certificate representing shares in a foreign company traded on US stock exchanges.

Infosys, Wipro ADRs Today

Infosys ADR dropped 2.41% to $16.62 on the American stock exchange, while Wipro ADR fell 1.84% to $2.67 on the NYSE. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was trading 268.81 points, or 1.19% lower, at 22,228.72. The Nifty IT index ended at 34,548.30, down 1.27% on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025.


More to come

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT