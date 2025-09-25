US Stock Markets Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones Decline Amid Jump In Yields

S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite opened lower on Thursday, following a two-day decline, amid the jump in yields.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to around 4.19%, which likely contributed to the selling of shares. The rise in yields came after data on jobless claims fell below estimate.

Minutes into the trade, the Dow Jones fell 129.24 points or 0.28%, S&P 500 declined 0.64%, and Nasdaq slipped 1%.

The Wall Street sentiment was weighed by other set of economic data as well, including the inflation-adjusted gross domestic product, which increased at a revised 3.8% annualised pace.

