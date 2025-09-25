Business NewsMarketsUS Stock Markets Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones Decline Amid Jump In Yields
US Stock Markets Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones Decline Amid Jump In Yields

Minutes into the trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.28%, S&P 500 declined 0.64%, and Nasdaq slipped 1%.

25 Sep 2025, 07:16 PM IST i
The 10-year Treasury yield rose to around 4.19%, which likely contributed to the selling of shares. (Image: NDTV Profit)
S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite opened lower on Thursday, following a two-day decline, amid the jump in yields.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to around 4.19%, which likely contributed to the selling of shares. The rise in yields came after data on jobless claims fell below estimate.

Minutes into the trade, the Dow Jones fell 129.24 points or 0.28%, S&P 500 declined 0.64%, and Nasdaq slipped 1%.

The Wall Street sentiment was weighed by other set of economic data as well, including the inflation-adjusted gross domestic product, which increased at a revised 3.8% annualised pace.

(This is a developing story.)

