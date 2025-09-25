Accenture Boosts FY26 Dividend Payout, AI Revenue Triples: Five Key Takeaways From Management Concall

Accenture Plc announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ending Aug. 31, 2025, reporting a 7% rise in revenue to $17.6 billion, beating Wall Street estimates, led by solid demand from clients for its artificial intelligence consulting services. The Dublin-based technology giant declared significant generative AI bookings at $1.8 billion in Q4FY25.

Accenture recorded new bookings of $21.3 billion for the quarter, bringing the full-year total to $80.6 billion. Gen-AI played a major role, contributing $1.8 billion in new bookings for the quarter and $5.9 billion for the year. The tech consulting major conducted a concall with its management after announcing the results. Here are the key takeaways from the concall: