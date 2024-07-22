Infosys Provides Silver Lining As Indian IT Stocks See Broad EPS Downgrades

The Indian information technology sector has witnessed a broad wave of downgrades in the companies' earnings per share since the beginning of the earnings season.

Since the announcement of the financial results by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. on July 11, most companies in the NSE Nifty IT have experienced reductions in the 12-month forward EPS estimates, painting a cautious picture for investors.

L&T Technology Services Ltd. led the downgrades with a 2% slash, followed by HCL Technologies Ltd. and LTIMindtree Ltd. with downgrades of 1.1% and 0.9% respectively, according to data from Bloomberg. Even major players like Wipro Ltd. and Persistent Systems Ltd. were not spared, with downgrades of 0.3% and 0.2%.

Index constituents Coforge Ltd., Mphasis Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Ltd. saw no change in the EPS estimates, indicating a neutral outlook. This can be attributed to the fact that the companies have not announced the earnings for the June quarter yet.