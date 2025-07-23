Infosys ADR Rises 2% On NYSE After IT Major's Hikes FY26 Revenue Guidance On Deal Volume
Infosys ADR: Infosys shares on the US stock exchange last rose 1.9% to $18.9 on the American stock exchange after the IT major hiked the lower band of its FY26 revenue guidance.
Infosys ADR: American Depository Receipt (ADR) shares of India's second-largest IT services company witnessed a rise on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after declaring its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY26). Infosys ADR last rose 1.9% to $18.9 on the American stock exchange after the IT major hiked the lower band of its FY26 revenue guidance.
ADR is a tool for foreign companies or organisations to trade on US stock markets, just like regular shares of US companies. In theory, an ADR is similar to a special certificate issued by a US bank. According to its exchange filing, Infosys expects its revenue for the financial year ending March 2026 to be around 1-3%, compared to the previous forecast of 0-3%.
Infosys Q1 Revenue, Deal Wins
The topline of the Bengaluru-based IT services firm rose 3.3% over previous quarter to Rs 42,279 crore in the three months ended June, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 41,724-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Infosys reported large deal total contract value at $3.8 billion for the June quarter, up from $2.6 billion in the previous quarter. Net new deals accounted for 55% of the total TCV. Quarter-on-quarter revenue growth in constant currency stood at 2.6%, reversing a 3.5% decline in the March quarter. Year-on-year, revenue grew 3.8% in constant currency terms.
"Our performance in Q1 demonstrates the strength of our enterprise AI capabilities, the success in client consolidation decisions, and the dedication of our over 300,000 employees," CEO Salil Parekh said in a statement. “Our large deal wins of $3.8 billion reflect our distinct competitive positioning and deep client relationships," he added.
Infosys Q1 Score
Infosys' bottom line (net profit) reported a drop of 2% to Rs 6,921 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 7,033 crore in the preceding March quarter of FY25. Employee attrition rose to 14.4% in the quarter-under-review, up from 13.1% in the previous March quarter. The total employee headcount stood at 3.24 lakh as of June 2025.