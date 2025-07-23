Infosys ADR Rises 2% On NYSE After IT Major's Hikes FY26 Revenue Guidance On Deal Volume

Infosys ADR: American Depository Receipt (ADR) shares of India's second-largest IT services company witnessed a rise on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after declaring its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY26). Infosys ADR last rose 1.9% to $18.9 on the American stock exchange after the IT major hiked the lower band of its FY26 revenue guidance.

ADR is a tool for foreign companies or organisations to trade on US stock markets, just like regular shares of US companies. In theory, an ADR is similar to a special certificate issued by a US bank. According to its exchange filing, Infosys expects its revenue for the financial year ending March 2026 to be around 1-3%, compared to the previous forecast of 0-3%.