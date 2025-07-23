US Stock Markets Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones Rise As Japan Trade Deal Boosts Sentiments At Wall Street

S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average pared previous day's losses to rise 0.4% and 0.3% respectively after US announced a trade deal with Japan late on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite opened lower but quickly erased losses to trade in the green.

The S&P 500 rose to 6,330.14 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.18% to 20,929. Dow climbed to 44,502.44.

The S&P 500 had closed above 6,300 for the first time on Monday. The Nasdaq, similarly, had hit a record high of 23,264, rising 0.86% in trade.

(This is a developing story)