IndusInd Bank Sees Worst Session In Over Four Years As Rising Slippages Hit Earnings

Share price of IndusInd Bank Ltd. plunged nearly 20% Friday— the worst session since March 2020—after the lender's profit was hit by a 73% sequential increase in its provision on account of rising bad loans.

The lender's bottom line stood at Rs 1,325 crore on a standalone basis during the July-September period, as compared to Rs 2,181 crore in the year-ago quarter.

That came after its provisions for the quarter rose 73% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,820 crore. On a yearly basis, provisions rose by 87%.

The bank holds contingent provisions worth Rs 1,525 crore outside its provision coverage ratio due to the challenging business environment, according to Sumant Kathpalia, managing director and chief executive officer, IndusInd Bank.

Total gross non-performing assets were at 2.11% versus 2.02% in the previous quarter.

Outstanding slippages on the microfinance book stood at Rs 2,259 crore, higher than Rs 1,988 crore in the June quarter. Delinquencies in the microfinance book are predominantly from Bihar, Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

The lender received target price cuts from brokerages who cited near-term weakness in operations after the lender's net profit took a beating. As microfinance institutions' stress is likely to be high even in third quarter and fee income is running slow for two quarters, Nuvama Institutional Equities reckons that the stock shall underperform, even after the sharp price correction.