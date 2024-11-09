India’s Tourism And Hotels Boom Boosted By 'Wed in India' And Infra Growth: Indian Hotels CEO

India's growing appeal as a global tourism and wedding destination is transforming its hospitality landscape, fuelled by improved travel infrastructure and initiatives like "Wed in India", according to Indian Hotels Co.'s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Puneet Chhatwal.

Enhanced airport connectivity, iconic venues like Bharat Mandapam, and a rising interest in destination weddings are positioning India as a go-to destination for international tourists and event planners, he said.

Chhatwal, noted that these developments have created an ideal environment for the tourism sector. “Our cultural heritage, combined with improved infrastructure, makes India a unique destination. Weddings are now integral to our national identity, driving both domestic and international tourism,” he said in an exclusive to NDTV Profit.

The hoteliers' occupancy rates reflect this upward trend. In major metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore, occupancy levels between 76% and 84% signal healthy demand, enabling the company to maintain competitive room rates. “Our brands benefit from these occupancy rates, which strengthens our ability to charge higher rates,” Chhatwal said, adding that IHCL's performance aligns with this occupancy advantage.

In the September quarter, IHCL’s consolidated net profit surged over threefold to Rs 582.7 crore, surpassing expectations and driven by strong demand across its brands. International occupancy rose to 75%, and it's new ventures—Ginger, Qmin, and amã Stays & Trails—reported a revenue growth of 47%, highlighting the company’s commitment to diversifying.