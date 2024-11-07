Indian Hotels Q2 Results: Profit More Than Triples, Revenue Up 27%

International Consolidated portfolio reported an occupancy of 75% (up 600 basis points), resulting in a RevPAR growth of 10%.

Management Fee income grew by 15% to Rs 100 crore on the back of not like for like growth.

The Air & Institutional Catering business segment (TajSATS) clocked a revenue of Rs 254 Crore, 19% growth over the previous year and sustained EBITDA margin at 24%.

New Businesses vertical comprising of Ginger, Qmin and amã Stays & Trails reported an Enterprise revenue of Rs 173 crores, a growth of 42% and Consolidated revenue of INR 143 crores, a growth of 47%.

"For FY2025, we continue to maintain a guidance of double-digit revenue growth led by the sustained growth in New Businesses, not like for like growth and healthy same store performance. This is reflected in a strong 16.5% growth in consolidated hotel segment revenue in October which is set to accelerate in the remaining months of Q3," said Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & CEO, IHCL.

“IHCL has achieved a record signing of 42 hotels resulting in an industry leading portfolio of 350 hotels and met its market guidance of opening two hotels a month with 14 new hotel openings till date," he added,

Shares of IHCL closed 0.12% lower at Rs 683.80 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 1.16% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The results were declared after market hours.