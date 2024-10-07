India's Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Lose Rs 48,743.87 Crore In Market Cap, RIL And HDFC Bank Weigh

The country's top 10 most-valued firms collectively lost Rs 48,743.87 crore in market valuation on Monday, led by losses in Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. While Bharti Airtel, TCS, and Infosys were among the gainers in today’s session.

Reliance Industries lost Rs 20,838.72 crore in market capitalisation to Rs 18.54 lakh crore, and HDFC Bank lost Rs 29141.42 crore, pulling its market cap lower to Rs 12.38 lakh crore.

ICICI Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, HCL Tech Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. were the other losers for the day.

India's benchmark stock indices closed lower for the sixth straight day, shedding over 5% to over one-month low on Monday. The Nifty 50 ended 218.85 points or 0.87% lower at 24,795.75, and the Sensex closed 638.45 points or 0.78% lower at 81,050.00.

During the session, Nifty 50 declined 1.82% to 24,694.35 and the Sensex declined 1.75% to 80,726.00, marking their lowest level since Aug. 21. The Nifty 50 index dipped below the support level of 24,750.