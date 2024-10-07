Bharti Airtel, Fortinet Partner To Launch Next-Gen Connectivity Solution, Airtel Secure Internet
The 'Airtel Secure Internet' is a security model that ensures that businesses remain resilient against cyber threats.
Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s B2B arm, Airtel Business Ltd., has partnered with Fortinet to launch Airtel Secure Internet, a new-age internet security solution offering a robust and fully managed defence against cyber threats. The solution is designed to strengthen internet security, particularly for businesses using internet lease line circuits, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
The 'Airtel Secure Internet' offers comprehensive, end-to-end protection through Airtel's state-of-the-art Security Operations Centre and Fortinet’s advanced security orchestration, automation, and response platform.
The solution primarily targets small and medium enterprises, addressing cybersecurity challenges such as limited expertise, fragmented support, and high capital expenditure for security infrastructure. Many SMEs face the risk of internet-based attacks due to inadequate protection or a lack of skilled personnel to manage security across multiple locations.
To ensure businesses remain resilient against cyber threats, Airtel Secure Internet offers a future-proof service model. This model allows seamless upgrades or downgrades based on business needs, reducing capex expenses, the filing said.
Additionally, Airtel’s next-gen cyber defence centre, iSOC, employs advanced orchestration tools integrated with AI and machine learning algorithms to automate threat mitigation and provide proactive, real-time protection.
"With the launch of yet another innovative security solution—'Airtel Secure Internet'—we offer a comprehensive, future-proof solution that strengthens enterprises’ security without the burden of high capex," said Sharat Sinha, chief executive officer at Airtel Business.
"By leveraging the SOC-as-a-service model, organisations can reduce their total cost of ownership, bridge the cybersecurity skills gap, and gain greater visibility into their complex environments, ensuring comprehensive protection in today’s digital landscape," said Vivek Srivastava, country manager, India & SAARC at Fortinet.
Shares of Bharti Airtel rose 1.24% higher to Rs 1,661.20 apiece, compared to the 0.74% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 on 12:52 p.m.
The stock has risen 79.31% in the last 12 months and 60.86% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.06 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 44.55.
Twenty-five out of the 33 analysts tracking have a 'buy' rating on the stock, six recommend a 'hold' and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 0.9%.