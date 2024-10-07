Bharti Airtel, Fortinet Partner To Launch Next-Gen Connectivity Solution, Airtel Secure Internet

Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s B2B arm, Airtel Business Ltd., has partnered with Fortinet to launch Airtel Secure Internet, a new-age internet security solution offering a robust and fully managed defence against cyber threats. The solution is designed to strengthen internet security, particularly for businesses using internet lease line circuits, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The 'Airtel Secure Internet' offers comprehensive, end-to-end protection through Airtel's state-of-the-art Security Operations Centre and Fortinet’s advanced security orchestration, automation, and response platform.

The solution primarily targets small and medium enterprises, addressing cybersecurity challenges such as limited expertise, fragmented support, and high capital expenditure for security infrastructure. Many SMEs face the risk of internet-based attacks due to inadequate protection or a lack of skilled personnel to manage security across multiple locations.