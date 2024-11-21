India's Smaller Firms Face Less Heat Than Frontline Peers Despite Deeper Woes

India's Rs 423 lakh-crore stock market is in the middle of one of the biggest correction in recent times. Yet, in an unforeseen way, stocks of small and mid-cap companies avoided a heavy selloff and fell in line with benchmark gauges.

Global funds have sold stocks worth over Rs 1.59 lakh crore—a record in terms of streak and magnitude since Sept. 27, while domestic institutions have bought stocks worth over Rs 1.5 lakh crore during the same period.

This has led the market to fall below the so-called correction zone, the first time since the plunge during Covid-19. During this rout, the broader market fell below the benchmark indices, with foreign investors not having sold heavily in small and mid-cap segments.

The Nifty corrected by 11.1% from the recent peak, while the mid-and small-cap indices corrected by over 11% and 10%, respectively.

This correction comes when these small and mid-caps were considered overvalued, with these companies receiving more earnings downgrades than the frontline stocks.

Smaller firms were anticipated to fall more than benchmarks due to their typically higher valuations and susceptibility to earnings downgrades, said Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking Ltd. The in-line fall suggests that the selloff was more broad-based, driven by macroeconomic concerns or global cues, he said.

The 'cautious optimism' about India's long-term growth prospects might have kept investors from excessive panic-selling in small caps, Mishra said.