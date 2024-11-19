India's Sensex 2025-End Target Slashed By HSBC On Earnings Risk

HSBC Global Research has cut the 2025 year-end target of India benchmark gauge—BSE Sensex—as risks of earnings downgrades amid high valuations weigh on the global brokerage.

The target for BSE Sensex was cut to 90,520 from 1,00,080 for the end of 2025, implying a 15% upside from the current level, HSBC said in a note on Nov. 19. The earnings per share downgrades points to growth shifting down a gear to a "still strong but more sustainable level," Herald van der Lind, head of equity strategy, Asia Pacific, said in the note.

“As earnings stall, investors will likely re-evaluate their positions. This poses a near-term risk to India equities,” HSBC said. However, India is set to remain one of the fastest growing markets in 2025 despite the near-term weakness, it said.

After a soft second quarter, the earnings season has gotten off to a weak start in the October to December period, the brokerage said. India is possibly settling on a slower growth trajectory than what was seen in the past few years, it said.