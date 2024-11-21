Foreign Selling In Financials, Energy Stocks Tops $1.5 Billion In November First Half

India's financial and energy stocks continued to bear the brunt of sell-off by foreign investors as the combined outflow surged past $1.5 billion in the first half of November, while the overall asset under custody in domestic stocks plunged by $21.5 billion.

The overall foreign investors' selloff in the first half of November stood at $2.6 billion while these funds have sold for a record 39 sessions weighed by weak earnings. The asset under custody in the market fell to $823 billion, a fall of 2.5% since the beginning of the month, after a record fall in October.

Since October, financial stocks have seen a selloff of $3.39 billion while oil, gas and consumable fuels saw $3.9 billion, according to the data from National Securities Depository Ltd.

The sell-off in these stocks is commensurate with the decline in the stocks of the sector as energy stocks gauge—Nifty Energy—fell 6.92% this month. The index of the National Stock Exchange's financial stocks—Nifty Financial Services—fell 2% this month led by Shriram Finance Ltd. and Bajaj Finserv Ltd.

Automobile, fast-moving consumer goods and telecommunication stocks also witnessed heavy selling while the information technology and construction sector were among top spaces that saw inflows.

The IT space saw an inflow of $366 million while the construction stocks got $227 million inflows from global funds.