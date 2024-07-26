Indian Stocks Caught In Tug-Of-War Between Domestic And Foreign Flows Amid Tax Tweak

Indian equities have been caught in a tug-of-war between selling by foreign institutions and domestic inflows, after a recent tweak in the capital gains tax to curb the frenzy in the $5.33-trillion stock market.

Global funds have sold over Rs 10,700 crore worth of stocks after the Finance Minster hiked the short and long-term capital gains tax along with the securities transaction tax.

This was done after warnings piled from the markets regulator and the government to channel retail flows into productive vehicles over the derivative market.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to hike the long-term capital gains tax from 10% to 12.5% and the short-term capital gains tax from 15% to 20%. The STT on options contracts will increase from 0.062% to 0.1% and the same for futures contracts will rise from 0.0125% to 0.02%.

During the month so far, overseas investors pumped in the highest monthly inflows for the year, having pocketed capital goods, and automobile stocks in the run-up to the Union Budget. It remains to been which sectors these funds have sold in, the last three days.