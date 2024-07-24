Budget 2024: Tax On Trading Is Like Warnings On Cigarette Packs, Says CK Narayan

The increase in the trading costs due to a hike in the capital gains tax and securities transaction tax in the Union Budget 2024-25 will not deter investor sentiments as trading is like cigarette addiction, according to market veteran CK Narayan.

Budget 2024 has brought in the "most-feared item", which is the increase in trading costs through change in short and long-term capital gains and change in the STT, the founder of NeoTrader told NDTV Profit in an interview on Wednesday. "Will traders withdraw or reduce trades because the costs have increased? My opinion there is formally no."

Traders look at price action, entry and exit points, and not at taxes at the timing of initiation and closing of trades. The look at the taxes comes at the end of the quarter or year, according to Narayan.