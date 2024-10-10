Trade Setup For Oct. 11: Nifty 50 To See Support At 24,900 Amid Indecisiveness Between Bulls And Bears

Indian markets traded sideways throughout Thursday to close flat with a positive bias. With no clear indication for the market trend, analysts expect 24,900 to act as support for Nifty 50 with resistance levels at 25,200.

The markets on the daily chart formed a small candle with non-directional activity on the intraday chart, indicating the indecisiveness between the bulls and bears. If the Nifty 50 index holds above the low of 24,900, it could see a rise to 25,150, but a close below the level could lead to a fresh breakdown, said Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd, reiterated.

However, there is no clarity in the market trend due to changes in the market outlook that have created a challenging market environment, said Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst, Technical & Derivatives, Angel One Ltd.

"Going ahead, the volatility is likely to surge, with opportunities lying within the broader market amidst the commencement of the quarterly season," said Krishnan. He also said that since the current market texture is volatile, a stock-centric approach is a good option for traders.

Bank Nifty was buoyant despite volatility and saw a positive close on Thursday. The index is showing strength on the carts after it formed a big green candle, said Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.

Yedve also added that the Nifty Bank index is facing resistance at 51,700–51,800 levels. If the index can sustain above 51,800, then it could test levels of 52,500-52,800.