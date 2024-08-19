Indian Market Remains Only Game In Town For Emerging Markets, Says Arvind Sanger

The Indian market stands out as the premier opportunity among emerging markets, Arvind Sanger, Managing Partner at Geosphere Capital, told NDTV Profit. Despite global market turbulence, Sanger emphasised that India remains resilient and the economy is on a solid footing.

Looking ahead, Sanger anticipates the upcoming week to be pivotal for US equity markets. He expects the Federal Reserve to offer guidance on potential rate cuts, which could significantly influence market movements. With inflation trending downwards and the risk of recession diminishing, Sanger is keenly watching for any indications of the Fed's strategy at their September meeting.

On the investment approach, Sanger suggested that while a rate cut could lead to initial profit-taking, the overall market direction would likely remain positive if economic conditions remained stable.

Looking towards the Indian market and the earnings season, Sanger expressed cautious optimism. "In terms of earnings, it was not so good, but it does not change the long term story, we will have to wait and watch... now that the election is behind us, I think the economy is on a solid footing and will get a normal September quarter. I think the biggest problem for the Indian market remains valuation versus growth," he stated, adding, "Indian market remains the only game in town for emerging markets."