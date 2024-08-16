Nifty Q1 Scorecard: Muted Profit Growth As 'Misses' Overtake 'Beats'

Indian companies' profit growth was muted during the quarter ended June from a year ago, with estimate misses overtaking the beats. Sequentially, profit fell during the April–June period.The cumulative profit of Nifty 50 constituents rose 3.96% year-on-year but fell 8.3% sequentially. During the period, cumulative revenues of Nifty 50 rose 0.58% from a year ago, while operating profit of the non-financial constituents declined margin...