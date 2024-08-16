ADVERTISEMENT
Nifty Q1 Scorecard: Muted Profit Growth As 'Misses' Overtake 'Beats'
Companies that beat estimates fell to nearly half of those recorded in the last quarter, NDTV Profit research revealed.
Indian companies' profit growth was muted during the quarter ended June from a year ago, with estimate misses overtaking the beats. Sequentially, profit fell during the April–June period.The cumulative profit of Nifty 50 constituents rose 3.96% year-on-year but fell 8.3% sequentially. During the period, cumulative revenues of Nifty 50 rose 0.58% from a year ago, while operating profit of the non-financial constituents declined margin...
ADVERTISEMENT