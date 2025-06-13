India Emerges As Safe Haven Amid Global Turmoil, Says Quant's Sandeep Tandon

As the geopolitical and economic rivalry between the US and China intensifies from currency battles to technological supremacy, global investors are beginning to recalibrate their strategies, looking at markets in relative terms rather than absolutes. And in that lens, India certainly stands out, says Quant Mutual Fund's Founder and Chief Information Officer Sandeep Tandon.

The global narrative is shifting, according to him. "US and China are in trouble," he said, adding that emerging markets are comparatively in a stronger position. In a world riddled with volatility, even American investors now perceive India as a much safer destination, Tandon told NDTV Profit.

He also points to liquidity indicators to make his case. Cross-border flows, which were once extraordinary in the US, have now peaked. "Money is shifting from the US markets," he noted. As investors move capital from high-risk to low-risk environments, Asia-centric emerging markets are poised to benefit, the market expert said.