India To Buy More Russian Oil Despite Tariff Risk: Should You Be Cautious On OMCs?

India's oil marketing companies (OMCs) and privately-held refiners will likely boost oil imports from Russia in the coming months, as trade talks with the US drag on and discounts widen amid sufficient volume supplies. According to a report by Bloomberg, discounts on Urals crude loading in Nov. are $2-to-$2.50 a barrel to Brent, making it attractive for buyers.

For Oct., the ship-tracking data point to an uptick in arrivals. Crude oil imports from Russia could average about 1.7 million barrels per day this month, according to Kpler Ltd. As per Bloomberg, that would be about 6% higher on-month, but slightly lower than last year’s pace.

This comes even as India faces a risk of a potentially higher tariff rate from the US after White House threatened to impose a 'penalty' due to India's continued Russian crude oil purchases. Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia (OPEC+) announced that it will raise the oil output from Nov. by 137,000 barrels per day (bpd).