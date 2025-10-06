Bihar Elections 2025 Dates: Voting From Nov 6 In Two Phases, Results On Nov 14
The assembly election in Bihar is set to take place in two phases from Nov. 6 and the results will be announced on Nov. 14, the Election Commission of India announced in a press conference on Monday.
The first phase of election will be held on Nov. 6, while the second phase will be on Nov. 11. Nominations for the assembly election will begin on Oct. 17.
The Bihar Assembly elections are being held amid the controversy over the special intensive revision of electoral rolls. Breaking from its practice of carrying out the usual annual or pre-election revisions, the ECI opted to prepare rolls afresh.
Following the SIR, Bihar’s electoral roll saw a deletion of 68.5 lakh voters and an addition of 21.53 lakh. This brings the total number of registered electors to nearly 7.42 crore.
First Phase Schedule
121 seats in phase 1
The gazette notification for the elections will be issued on Oct. 10.
The last date for filing nominations is Oct. 17.
The date for the scrutiny of nominations is Oct. 18.
The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is Oct. 20.
The date of poll is Nov. 6.
Second Phase Schedule
122 seats in phase 2
The gazette notification for the elections will be issued on Oct. 13.
The last date for filing nominations is Oct. 20.
The date for the scrutiny of nominations is Oct. 21.
The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is Oct. 23.
The date of poll is Nov. 11.
The ECI had also announced on Sunday a total of 17 new initiatives after it conducted a review of the state's poll preparedness.
Polling booths in Bihar will now only allow 1,200 voters for each of them. In addition, every voting booth in Bihar will have 100% webcasting during the polls, ensuring that it is all recorded and monitored for issues in real time, he said.
The 2020 assembly polls in Bihar were held in three phases amid the Covid-19 pandemic. In the last election, Bihar saw 56.93% overall voter turnout, with 59.69% being women and 54.45% being men.
Former political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishore-led Jan Suraaj Party will make its debut in the assembly polls as the third pole in Bihar politics.
In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the ruling National Democratic Alliance currently holds 131 seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party having 80 and Janata Dal (United) at 45.
The opposition Mahagathbandhan holds 111 seats, comprising 77 Rashtriya Janata Dal members, 19 Congress members, and the rest coming from Left parties.