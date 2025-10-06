Bihar Elections 2025 Dates: Voting From Nov 6 In Two Phases, Results On Nov 14

The assembly election in Bihar is set to take place in two phases from Nov. 6 and the results will be announced on Nov. 14, the Election Commission of India announced in a press conference on Monday.

The first phase of election will be held on Nov. 6, while the second phase will be on Nov. 11. Nominations for the assembly election will begin on Oct. 17.

The Bihar Assembly elections are being held amid the controversy over the special intensive revision of electoral rolls. Breaking from its practice of carrying out the usual annual or pre-election revisions, the ECI opted to prepare rolls afresh.

Following the SIR, Bihar’s electoral roll saw a deletion of 68.5 lakh voters and an addition of 21.53 lakh. This brings the total number of registered electors to nearly 7.42 crore.