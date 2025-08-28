India Hit By 50% Tariffs: Where Do Trade Negotiations With US Stand?

The United States has sharply raised tariffs on Indian goods, a move that has reignited tensions between the two countries even as they try to negotiate a bilateral trade deal. On Wednesday, Aug. 27, US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose an additional duty on a range of Indian imports came into force.

A punitive 25% tariff, linked to India’s continued purchases of Russian oil, was added to an earlier 25% duty already in place. As a result, total tariffs now reach as high as 50% on products from India, including garments, footwear, gems and jewellery, sporting goods, furniture and chemicals. These levels are among the highest Washington has imposed globally, comparable to rates applied to Brazil and China, reported Reuters.

The report stated that five rounds of negotiations had already taken place without success, with the US pushing India to reduce tariff levels to around 15%, similar to agreements struck with Japan, South Korea and the European Union. A government source told Reuters that the Centre hoped Washington would reconsider the additional 25% duty and that steps were being planned domestically to cushion the impact.