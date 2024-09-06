India Takes Lead In MSCI Gauge, Global Stocks Cautious, Mega Defence Deals And More — The Week That Was

Indian markets lost steam after posting a record winning streak on valuation concerns, while global stocks were traded cautiously ahead of payroll data in the US.

On a positive note, India overtook rival China to become the largest weighting in the MSCI EM investable market index this week.

The Indian government approved 10 capital acquisition proposals amounting to Rs 1.44 lakh crore spread across the Army and Coast Guard. The State Bank of India will focus on improving customer service and engaging with depositors rather than raising deposit rates, according to its new chairman.

