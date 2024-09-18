India Pips China To Take Leadership In MSCI EM Index As Stock Market Boom Continues

India has taken the leadership position in MSCI's gauge for emerging markets by topping China which could attract foreign inflows into the country amid peak valuations.

This was long anticipated, given the narrowing gap between the two countries' weights in the benchmark index since 2020.

India is now the largest EM market per MSCI IMI (investible large, mid and small cap) criteria whilst China's weight has fallen by a half since peaking in early 2021, Morgan Stanley said in a note on Sept. 17.

India is now the sixth largest market globally, narrowly behind France, the brokerage said.

India will continue to gain share due to market outperformance, new issues and liquidity improvements, Morgan Stanley said. It remains 'overweight' on India and 'underweight' on China in its pan-Asia EM asset allocation.

India's nominal GDP growth rate is running in the low teens currently which is more than three times that of China, equity strategists at Morgan Stanley said. "This is generating a profound divergent operating and earnings growth environment for companies between the two geographies."

India takes up the leadership position at a crucial time as the US Federal Reserve is expected to cut its key rates to engineer a soft landing. Traders are pricing in a half-point cut even when the latest retail sales came higher than expected.

The rate cuts by the US central bank could add inflows to emerging markets with India expected to garner the most among them.