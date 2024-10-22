Hyundai Motor Lists At 1.5% Discount Over IPO Price

Hyundai Motor India Ltd.'s shares listed at Rs 1,934 on the NSE on Tuesday, a discount of 1.3% over the issue price of Rs 1,960 apiece. It debuted on the BSE at a discount of 1.5% at Rs 1,931.

India's largest IPO till date to raise up to Rs 27,870 crore was subscribed 2.37 times last week, with bids led by qualified institutional buyers. The company had set a price band of Rs 1,865–1,960 per share for its three-day IPO, which was a pure offer for sale of 14.2 crore shares.

Qualified institutional buyers bid for 19.72 crore shares against the 2.82 crore shares on offer, subscribing their portion by 6.97 times. Non-institutional investors subscribed 60% of the portion allocated for them, while retail investors bid for 50% of the shares reserved for them.

Employees subscribed their quota by 1.74 times, applying for 13.56 lakh shares against the 7.78 lakh shares reserved for them.

The allotment of shares in the Hyundai Motor India IPO was done on Oct. 18.

Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg explained how the IPO marks the second phase of Hyundai Motor India's growth story, presenting opportunities for both local and global investors. "We are the second-largest player in the passenger vehicle segment in India, and this IPO is a key milestone in our growth journey," he said.

Hyundai Motor India is part of the Hyundai Motor Group. The company is India's second largest passenger vehicle maker after Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. With a market share of 24% as of June 2024, its portfolio includes sedans, hatchbacks, sports-utility vehicles and battery-electric vehicles.

The carmaker's sales are driven by models such as Creta, Venue, i20, Exter and Nios brands.